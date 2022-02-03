To the Editor:
Sean Moran is the candidate I’ll be supporting for a two-year seat on the Shelburne Selectboard.
As a board member, I know that Moran will listen to our concerns and acknowledge them at meetings. His voice will be representative of what he hears in the community.
I know Moran and am confident that he will face challenges head on and work hard to solve problems. We need him at the table.
Join me in voting for Sean Moran for selectboard at town meeting on March 1.
Linda Riell
Shelburne
