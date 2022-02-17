To the Editor:
I will vote for Sean Moran for Shelburne Selectboard on March 1. I hope you will, too.
Several years ago, I became a member of the Charlotte Senior Center, where many Shelburne residents also go.
Among the programs I’ve enjoyed, Moran’s monthly play reading was one of my very favorites. He shared his talents and experiences in drama and film. He spent many hours choosing plays and assigning appropriate roles for all of us. Due to its popularity, there was a waiting list. He always made it fun and even extended it to a screening program of award nominee films.
Moran also volunteers with the Age Well Program monthly in Shelburne, and weekly in Charlotte. Their mission is to provide support and services to people over 60 years of age.
I believe the citizens of Shelburne will benefit greatly with Moran on the selectboard and, as always, he will put people first.
Ellen Zuk
Shelburne
