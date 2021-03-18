To the Editor:
I have hesitated to wade into the recurring issue of the Bay Road underpass, but given renewed questions and concerns, feel compelled to do so.
It’s really very simple. Stop at the stop sign and proceed when safe to do so. It’s no different than any other intersection similarly marked; we stop, and then take turns to proceed safely. Yes, it may be possible for two vehicles traveling in opposing directions to both stop and proceed simultaneously, but with such a narrow-traveled way through the underpass, why would one try to do so?
As for painting a center line, that has been done before, and it wears away very quickly because with such a narrow area, the tires of vehicles traveling in both directions pass over it constantly. Even if we did try to keep a center line painted, it could only be done during summer into early fall, a limited time of the entire year.
As for signs, there are already multiple signs on the approaches to the underpass; more signs will not help and become a blight upon the landscape. Further, we can only install signs permitted by federal highway regulations, so we cannot post signs that say “Take Turns” or anything like that.
Let’s please all exercise a bit of patience and kindness in all of our driving habits, whether traveling through this underpass, or sharing the road with motorists, as well as runners and cyclists who will be back out on our roads as spring makes its arrival.
Lee Krohn
Town Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.