To the Editor:
When did my uterus become your business?
This election, I will vote yes on the Reproductive Liberty Amendment/Article 22, also known as Prop 5.
I encourage all Vermont voters to do the same. Because personal choices about our bodies and our health are a fundamental human right. I make the decision when or if to become pregnant, use birth control, fertility treatments, and when or if to become a parent. Me, my body, my health, my personal liberty.
The Reproductive Liberty Amendment would codify existing Vermont law to constitutionally protect every Vermonter’s right to make their own reproductive decisions. My body is not your political social experiment. Constitutional protection ensures that all Vermonters retain their reproductive personal liberty free from political interference.
Reproductive freedom is a Vermont value, strongly supported throughout our state, but we cannot take our current reproductive rights for granted. Disinformation is everywhere. Educate yourself and vote yes on Article 22 and elect candidates who support reproductive liberty.
Kelly Hedglin Bowen
St. George
