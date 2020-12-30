To the Editor:
We have a problem. We like to think of ourselves as a welcoming community that believes in equality for all but yet women are forced to pay 100s of dollars a year over something out of their control. Period … why is this, why should women in Vermont have to choose between food or a tampon?!
My name is Eva Fewell and I am in 7th grade at Shelburne Community School. Growing up in Shelburne I was always taught to be kind and compassionate to others. I remember when I was younger I used to come with my mom to work when she was a social worker and I would watch her trying to help people who struggled with access. I saw how difficult it was for her to find enough supplies for everyone because the donations weren’t enough. Even as a young child I was confused about why something like this would be such a problem?
I propose that we pass a law that will reduce the price of all tampons and pads. That way women will not have to worry so much about the price.
After all, this is a basic human right. In fact, one in four women struggles to buy period products due to lack of income states NDBN. Period poverty is real and until we fix this equality among men and women can never be reached. We, as Vermonters, must show the leaders that this is important to us. Sign petitions, write letters, and do what you can to make a difference.
Vermont has to fix this!
Eva Fewell
