To the Editor:
Thanks for reprinting Tom Rogers’ really well-done commentary “Our Disregard for Nature Is Making Us Sick” in the last issue.
Rogers had a long stint with the Vermont Dept. of Fish and Wildlife and knows his stuff. It’s good to be reminded that lyme — and COVID-19 — did not suddenly arise from the recesses of Facebook. They trace back directly to the willingness of humans to compromise the ecosystem. Lyme, COVID and climate change are all part of the larger package of a deteriorating environment.
The solution, he says, is to keep nature healthy. His mention of lawns caught my eye. Lawns cover an area of the country equal to that of New York state. Tom points out that grass is the biggest irrigated crop in the country. I suppose we’ll be eating it eventually.
Add lawn acreage to building and parking lot footprints, to land plowed for agriculture and to over-grazed landscape, and you get the picture.
Even more, lawns substitute a mono-culture for a living ecosystem. Think of them as similar to the expanding dead zones floating in the Gulf of Mexico. Same result — they destroy vital habitat and the species that dwell in it. Wildlife biologist Doug Tallamy in his fascinating book, “Nature’s Best Hope,” does a great job of explaining the gap between lawns and nature. I can’t help but think what an amazing business opportunity lies in the need to rebuild our lawns to connect them to the natural world.
I want to thank Shelburne News for their first-rate coverage of nature-related topics. Every week, there is at least one article that is really worth reading. I can use the education and maybe I’m not the only one.
Jim White
Shelburne
