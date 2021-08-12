To the Editor:
It has come to my attention that Ernie Goodrich, who has long managed the Shelburne village cemetery, is retiring from the job after this summer. I’d like to recognize the outstanding job Goodrich has done.
You can’t help but be impressed with the beauty and solemnity of the place, reflecting his devotion and hard work over the years.
Take a 15-minute walk through the cemetery some time. It’s sort of like the town chapel. A simple walk through will help clear your head and relax your nerves.
Goodrich has given us the chance to do that if we choose. I thank him and wish him well.
Jim White
Shelburne
