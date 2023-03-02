To the Editor:
The Shelburne Selectboard’s request to institute a local option tax is unnecessary and damaging. It’s a regressive tax on those least able to pay and those on fixed incomes. In addition, 30 percent of the funds plus a fee go to the state.
Why impose this tax in this difficult economic time of inflation where it is outpacing wage growth and a potential recession exists? Unlike neighboring towns, Shelburne has no large commercial capacity. Twelve months of the year Shelburne pays the full tax; for five months tourists pay.
An earlier selectboard wisely rejected a sales tax as being unnecessary. That fact remains true today.
The problem in Shelburne is spending. A wastewater upgrade is projected at $30 million. The water department seeks $1.1 million in the current budget and has imposed a stormwater fee. A new fire house has taken approximately $400,000 and will have to be re-estimated at a value greater than the original $10 million. There is no use designated for the present firehouse with its associated cost.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District and the Champlain Water District have combined bonds of $42 million. Shelburne has spent a considerable money on the release of two police chiefs, lawsuit fees for the salt fiasco and a former development director.
The only way a Shelburne taxpayer can affect their taxes is with their vote on the town budget. This year’s tax increase is 4.5 percent. The budget is $10.6 million and with additional items it totals $11.7 million. The town has American Rescue Plan Act funds of $2.2 million. Why is this not adequate? Enough is enough.
A regressive sales tax on those least able to pay in a slightly commercialized town is an unnecessary and inappropriate option.
Norm Silcox
Shelburne
