To the Editor:
I have lived in Shelburne for 27 years on Falls Road. In a historical neighborhood, improving things has sometimes been hard, and now I understand why.
It’s the same way it is when I moved here.
Thank you, Shelburne, and all my neighbors. Building on Shelburne Road is good for Shelburne and the economy, so let’s try to keep development there.
Land being developed in our neighborhoods is filling up our great little town. I was by Falls Road bridge yesterday in the afternoon to find a big doe with two fawns in a yard. This is what Shelburne is.
Do you want your kids to enjoy this or do we want to be like Burlington? There is a lot of history here in our little town and let’s keep it that way.
Bill Monell
Shelburne
