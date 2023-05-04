To the editor:

Rep. Jessica Brumsted’s article defending her vote for the Clean Heat Standard “carbon tax” on home heating fuels is misleading in many places, false in others. (“Lawmaker explains details of climate action legislation,” April 20, 2023”)

Brumsted writes, “The standard requires fossil fuel sellers to reduce emissions created by the fuels they sell.” This is her misleading attempt to distract from who is ultimately impacted by and responsible for covering the costs of this program — us. Consumers who heat with oil, propane, natural gas or kerosene are forced to pay significantly higher prices for those fuels, and the revenue raised from these consumers — us — will be used to fund the clean heat standard program. The best estimates we have now say that the impact of the clean heat standard on a gallon of heating oil will be between $0.70 and $4 per gallon.

Brumsted’s most flagrant error comes when she says, “inaction threatens to hurt small fossil fuel dealers and their most vulnerable customers.” This is insulting as well as false. Small fuel dealers are the most vulnerable to being put out of business by this program, and because of this, they are the ones leading the fight against it. The kicker is that the clean heat standard puts vulnerable low-income Vermonters between a rock and a hard place, either having to pay a sizable portion of the upfront costs to weatherize homes and install heat pump systems that will be difficult to retrofit in older homes, will not work when the power goes out and augmented by subsidies such as tax dollars and fuel fees — or vulnerable Vermonters paying additional $0.70 to $4 per gallon fee for heating fuel.

Brumsted is also wrong when she says, “once the study is complete, the Legislature would examine its results and make decisions whether to move forward on any sort of clean heat standard.” The very first line of S.5 reads, “statement of purpose … this bill proposes to establish the Clean Heat Standard.” The standard is established upon passage, not sometime later after representatives gather facts and study the impacts. That’s what Brumsted and her fellow legislators who voted yes on S.5 would like us to believe, but it is not the case.

The purpose of clean heat standard and its mother law, the Global Warming Solutions Act, are designed to totally upend our economy, our energy infrastructure and our very lifestyles at a cost of multiple billions of dollars. Such a proposal deserves honesty and transparency. We get neither.

Susan Bowen

Shelburne