To the Editor:
Can we openly talk about guns and how our legislators fear passing bill to regulate the sale of guns? Let us consider their fears for a moment. Legislators might lose constituents, lose their insurance, a healthy salary, prestige, power and who knows what. The National Rifle Association might not like them anymore. If they pass a bill regulating guns, they would be regulating men.
Now this would create issues.
These same legislators have no difficulty passing a bill to overturn Roe v. Wade. Legislators can decide to regulate or control women’s’ bodies, but it gets dicey if they are going to control men and the sale of guns. Controlling the sale of guns and requiring a background check is entirely different from dominance over women.
Their popularity with men might well be reflected in their reelection.
Legislators are concerned about saving the life of the unborn and I understand that. But if legislators are really concerned about the unborn, what about the living?
Where are the laws that regulate the sale of guns? Why are we still asking for gun reform, background checks, an end to the sale of assault rifles? Why are the living of less importance than the unborn?
Does anyone else see a problem with this picture? Unborn children are protected, but the living are not. In all cases our legislators do not want to regulate men and their guns — their toys.
Innocent children are shot in classrooms when they are doing what they were sent to school to do. Teachers there to protect and guide those children are shot. Men and women are killed at concerts. Folks are killed in churches and synagogues while worshiping. Folks are killed in grocery stores or while driving.
When is enough, enough? How many more need to die?
Let us take a serious look at the legislators we elect to office. Let us protect the living, not only the unborn. Your votes count. Let us protect our democracy. It is fragile.
Doris Sage
Shelburne
(0) comments
