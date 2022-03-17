To the Editor:

Kudos to Joplin Wistar for the wonderful article about the tiny house constructed by the members of The Way of the Bard. (“Shelburne tiny house finds forever home,” March 1, 2022)

Appreciation to George McRae for his practical problem solving that facilitated the move to the fortunate Rodgers family property. The Way of the Bard project provides inspiration for people of all ages. I’m thoroughly impressed with their hands-on construction skills as well as their dedication to the project and their goals.

I wish all the members of the crew a positive, fun, educational and safe walking tour of Wales. Congratulations on seeing the project come to fruition.

Bob Furrer

Shelburne