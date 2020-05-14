Shelburne resident Deborah Estabrook recently stepped down from King Street Center’s Board of Directors after completing her three terms (nine years) of service, including an extended term as chair of the board. I would like to thank her publicly for her unwavering care and commitment to the kids and families in our toddler, preschool, afterschool, teen and mentoring programs.
We were thrilled to meet Deb a decade ago after a donation arrived from her firm, Champlain Investment Partners. Her desire to step up and help in ways both immediate and long-lasting has always struck me.
Deb’s compassion sparked our relationship, but her smart, strategic, clear-headed vision is what made her an instrumental leader on our board. I credit her partnership with King Street Center’s initiative to invest in an associate director to round out our leadership team. And, she played an important role in the launch of our strategic plan several years ago. I will always appreciate her push to help us to dream without fearing the risk that might hold us back.
Thank you, Deb, for your time, attention and gifts both large and small. I know that even though you are no longer on our official list of board members that you’re always a phone call away, ready to jump in and take care of our staff and families.
Vicky Smith
Executive Director, King Street Center