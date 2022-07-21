To the Editor:
I recently completed my freshman year at University of Vermont, and while much of my time was spent on my education, I couldn’t help but notice that something felt very different from the Burlington I grew up around. Whether it was drug crime, gun violence or everyday mugging and shoplifting, it felt as though the tone of the city had changed.
What I didn’t know at the time was that the feeling I had is part of a much larger problem being felt by all of Chittenden County. Recent reports that serious crimes like those I mentioned have risen substantially in the last few years. These increases are having an impact on our county. That’s why I am writing to encourage others to vote for Ted Kenney in the Democratic primary for Chittenden County state’s attorney.
The people who asked Kenney to run are those who are the most affected by these trends. They also play some of the most important roles in our community: social workers, mental health workers, emergency room nurses, law enforcement, EMS workers, and the list goes on.
Those concerned are Democrats, Progressives and Republicans. Despite their differences, they share the same feeling that justice is not being served for the residents of Chittenden County, that the state’s attorney’s office — under its current leadership — is not holding offenders accountable for their actions.
Kenney is a Democrat, an experienced attorney and a seasoned community leader. He plans to balance the essential ideals of criminal justice reform with safety for our residents. This is an important election for the voters of Chittenden County, and I am hopeful that he can give our county a better alternative for leadership in the office in this difficult time.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Ted Kenney on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Democratic primary.
Henry Crawford
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.