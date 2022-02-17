To the Editor:
One recent budget proposal was a request for additional funds to pave Pond Road based on car usage. A call to the Vermont Agency of Transportation assured me there is no law or regulation regarding the volume of traffic and paving.
All those decisions are entirely up to the town. Rather than adding another impermeable surface to our town road network, we could consider leaving Pond Road unpaved as an asset, a town treasure, and designate it a scenic road.
Pond Road has agricultural, historical and recreational significance. It is a valuable wildlife corridor and a sanctuary for amphibians and migratory birds. And it’s beautiful, from the wide expanse of Broad Meadows Farm (conserved) to the sweeping view of Shelburne Pond.
Precisely because of fewer cars and lower speeds, Pond Road is a good safe resource for recreation. You might share the road with families and strollers, runners, bikers, dogs walking their people, farm vehicles, horse riders and wildlife.
After a good snowfall the roadsides are perfect for cross-country skiing and link to the VAST trails. Pond Road isn’t just a way to get from one place to another as fast as possible, it’s an experience of the senses to savor and enjoy.
Last, I strongly encourage our town government to make all future decisions keeping climate change top of mind.
Rosemary Sadler
Shelburne
