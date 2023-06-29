To the Editor:
With the rash of bear sightings in Shelburne, town clerk Diana Vachon asked us to remind readers of best practices for coexisting with bears and where to report sightings and incidents, according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department guidelines.
• Take down your birdfeeder. Between late March and December, birdfeeders should not be used. Attract birds by planting bird-friendly native plants instead. Check out Audubon’s Native Plants for Birds Program at audubon.org/native-plants.
• Make your garbage inaccessible. Store garbage in a secure structure and a bear-proof container. Learn how to make your garbage can bear proof at bit.ly/3NibLj0.
• Dispose of garbage frequently. If you have pick-up services, wait until the morning to put your garbage out.
• Demand bear proof dumpsters for your community. Your garbage hauler should be able to provide these.
• Follow steps for composting in bear country. Compost needs to be three parts brown materials to one part kitchen scraps, turned frequently, and kept in a sturdy tumbler or bin. (vtfishandwildlife.com/node/260)
• Use electric fencing to keep chickens and bees safe. Fences need to be 4,000-6,000 volts, tested regularly and baited. (vtfishandwildlife.com/node/1996)
• Clean your grill after every use. For added effectiveness, keep your grill in a secure outbuilding between uses after cleaning.
• Make bears feel uncomfortable in your yard. Yell, bang pots and pans, or use other noise devices from inside your home. Never shoot a bear to scare it. Even BBs can seriously injure bears.
• Report your bear encounters to Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife. These reports allow us to help you prevent future bear incidents. They also give us information to help all Vermonters better coexist with bears. (anrweb.vt.gov/fwd/fw/wildlifebearreport.aspx)
“Following these steps can save bears’ lives, and help protect you, your neighbors and your property. Do your part to be a good neighbor and help keep Vermont’s bears wild,” a department press release encourages.
If you have questions, contact the department at 802-828-1000 or fwinformation@vermont.gov.
