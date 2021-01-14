To the Editor:
In the aftermath of last week’s deeply unsettling attack on our American democracy, the Jewish communities of Vermont stand together with people of good conscience to vehemently oppose mob rule, violence, and racist and antisemitic hatred. As Jews, we know what happens living under undemocratic regimes that do not protect the rights of all people. We value the sacred halls and traditions of this country’s long-standing democracy.
We mourn the loss of life, and we are deeply worried about a dangerous virus to which our Congress, their staffers, and law enforcement were unnecessarily exposed.
The Jewish communities across Vermont stand in support of our democracy.
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community (Congregation Shir HeHarim), Brattleboro,
Congregation Beth El, Bennington,
Congregation Beth El, St Johnsbury,
Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier,
Havurah of Addison County, Middlebury,
Israel Congregation, Manchester Center,
Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Stowe,
Living Tree Alliance, Moretown,
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, Burlington,
Congregation Ruach haMaqom, Burlington,
Rutland Jewish Center, Rutland,
Temple Sinai, South Burlington,
Woodstock Area Jewish Community,
Congregation Shir Shalom, Woodstock,
Rabbi Danielle Stillman, Middlebury,
Jewish Communities of Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.