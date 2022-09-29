To the Editor:

Dr. John Brumstead, in his Sept. 22 guest perspective decried the “frequent invocation of late term abortion” by pro-life advocates.

It is ironic that Brumstead raised the subject himself, apparently feeling uncomfortable enough with late term abortion to defend it on the grounds that it doesn’t happen very often. But defend it he must because the only alternative is to admit that a baby in the ninth month in the womb is little different from one shortly after birth.

One would then have to step the logic back and consider months eight, seven, and so on back to when the human life was created — at conception. Or, if it’s OK to kill a baby shortly before birth is it just as acceptable to kill it shortly after birth. These, abortion supporters refuse to consider because they lead to the conclusion that unborn babies are simply human beings in successive stages of a development process that starts at conception and ends at death.

If supporters of Vermont abortion law were honest, they would simply state that they support a mother’s right to kill her unborn child at any time for good reason, bad reason, or no reason at all and that its welfare is of no interest to society.

However, there is logical risk in putting it that way if you also view so many aspects of the child’s life after birth — education, health, views on gender and race, vaccination status — essential interests of society and the government. It does not quite add up.

It is hard to avoid the conclusion, to paraphrase George Orwell, that abortion advocates don’t love choice as much as they hate humanity. If you believe that there are just too many people on the planet, maybe it becomes easier to ignore the profound moral and logical questions associated with ending innocent human life and focus only on the expedient: To categorize those who object to unrestricted abortion as oppressors of women, racists or worse.

John Childs

Shelburne