To the Editor:
In case you haven’t noticed, the world is on fire. The economy, our health, the border, the military, international relations, all a mess. All self-inflicted wounds since 2021. Literally nothing is better since the Democrats took over, and the possibility of nuclear war has gone from unthinkable to quite possible because the U.S. has become an agent of chaos rather than a voice of reason.
Economically, we’re facing fuel, food and baby food shortages. What the hell? This is America. We, the people, haven’t changed, it’s just that we have poor leadership.
If you liked $5 gas, then you’ll like $10 gas twice as much if you keep accepting the same incompetence by continuing to vote the same way.
Please consider Gerald Malloy for U.S. Senate and Ericka Redic for U.S. House to change the destructive course we’re on. Both will bring much-needed common sense to Washington, something not so common in Washington these days. Remember the old adage: diapers and politicians need to be regularly changed for the same reason.
Bill Supple
Shelburne
