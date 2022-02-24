To the Editor:
I’ll be voting for Matt Wormser for Shelburne Selectboard.
One reason is that Wormser has the background to provide leadership on the big issues before us. His education is grounded in both environment and finance. His financial training includes a master of business administration, yet he also majored in environment in college and served on Shelburne’s Natural Resources and Conservation Committee.
Wormser has said that the environment remains “near and dear to his heart,” but he also has the capacity to lead Shelburne in addressing and balancing the range of considerations needed for us to get to sustainable and sensible growth.
The second reason is that he is a dedicated Shelburner. A longtime resident, Wormser has served and mingled with the community regularly in a variety of capacities over the years, including serving on the school board and on the natural resources committee. His children have been through the Shelburne school system, where he was in the parent-teacher organization. He is friendly and approachable, and a listener, all consistent with his personal interest in promoting connectedness and civility within town government and the community.
We are fortunate to have such a strong, capable candidate in this time of change.
Joy Congdon
Shelburne
