Fifteen years ago Molly Gray was an outstanding student in my University of Vermont class on “Women and Politics.”
Today she is running for the democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. I happily endorse her candidacy.
Molly grew up on her family’s farm, an experience that leaves her with a deep love and commitment to Vermont. Today she is an assistant attorney general in Montpelier, she has broad experience, including working for Congressman Peter Welch in Washington and working for human rights abroad with the International Red Cross.
I believe that she will be an effective and dedicated lieutenant governor for Vermont.
Governor Madeleine M. Kunin
Shelburne
