To the Editor:
We recently had cause to request assistance from Shelburne Rescue. The ambulance, as well as the police and fire department arrived within minutes. This event reaffirmed my thoughts that we are fortunate to live in Shelburne and are blessed to have such dedicated professionals in our midst.
While the ambulance team worked their magic, the members of the volunteer fire department and police stood ready to assist and answered my many questions about protocol, timing, etc. Although shaken, I felt that our friend was in the best possible hands. Thank you to those who dedicate their time and expertise to the Town of Shelburne.
John Stetson
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.