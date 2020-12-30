To the Editor:
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has held over 500,000 immigrants this year. Over 700 children have been separated from their families due to border camps.
Hello, I’m Elle McAvey and I’m a seventh grader at SCS. I believe we should reform ICE and give help to thousands of immigrants around the world. According to theintercept.com, over 1,300 sexual assault charges have been made in ICE detention camps. More than 40 immigrants have died in ICE custody. We need to stop torturing innocent families for just wanting a better life. Many of ICE’s removal tactics take away the right to free hearings in court. ICE sets immigrants up for horrible futures, and as American citizens it’s our job to help those who truly need it by using our rights and our platforms. I came to this topic around a year ago when I started to be more aware of the hardships human beings have been through around the world. I started to learn more, educating myself through articles and news sources.
Put yourself in the shoes of the immigrants around the world. Imagine being told to go back to your country when you’re shopping for groceries or have people afraid to stand next to you because you come from a different place. These are everyday problems immigrants go through. Now imagine your family being torn apart and worrying for your children’s lives. Detention camps put the innocent lives of immigrants in danger. You may be thinking, if these detention camps across the world are so bad, why aren’t more people aware of their harmful practices? ICE stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. So to the naked eye, it’s just an enforcement process to keep everyone safe. But what they don’t tell you is that they are “keeping us safe” by using their unjust power to endanger families that aren’t threatening us in any way.
As someone with white skin, I don’t have to worry about this kind of discrimination, but I have a responsibility to stand up to that injustice. It’s time we realize that we all bleed red and beyond our skin color and economic status, we are all human beings.
Here’s how you can help. By educating your friends and family you are already making people around you more aware of the topic. By just taking 10 minutes to look on the aclu.org website you are helping the future generations of immigrants grow up in a safer world for them, and for all. If we want equality in this world we have to stand up for our rights, speak for the voiceless, and never stop fighting for what we believe in. Thank you so much for your time and attention to this very important subject.
Elle McAvey
