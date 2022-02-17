To the Editor:

The Crombach-Brandon proposal includes 110 apartments and 220 parking spaces on a 6.22-acre old-growth forest between Shelburne Road and the railroad tracks. It would pack 300 residents and dump hundreds of cars onto the busiest point of Shelburne Road, all with virtually no green space. (“Residents want to block 100 homes in Shelburne,” Feb. 10, 2022)

This development is being permitted under the relatively new form-based code process. Unfortunately, the form-based code inadvertently allows three-and-a-half story buildings in the middle of established neighborhoods of single-family homes. Several people have gone on record in town meetings indicating this development density was never intended.

The complex 60-page code divides neighborhoods into zones, one for land abutting Shelburne Road, another for land between that and the railroad tracks. Buried within is a table indicating types of buildings allowed within each zone.

One person who created the form-based code even stated the box that allows for these kinds of buildings was inadvertently checked off for the zone not abutting Shelburne Road; this density was only envisioned for land abutting Shelburne Road. Simultaneously, residents were invited to a meeting to see an illustration of the code’s intent. This lot showed 18 single-family homes.

This process essentially removes any Shelburne Development Review Board oversight.

Selectboard chair Michael Ashooh stated he didn’t like the Kwiniaska Ridge project built near him, which actually highlights the problem. That development was permitted under the old zoning process, it went before the development review board over a dozen times, many changes were implemented based on neighbor feedback, which resulted in a permit for 55 single-family homes and 32 duplexes over 53.5 acres.

Compare that to the Crombach-Brandon project, which sailed through development review after two meetings and repeated comments from the board that “our hands are tied,” resulting in 110 apartments approved on 6.22 acres with the concerns voiced by neighbors ignored.

Why are town officials ignoring 100 neighbors, most who have lived here for decades, and protecting the interest of two doctors who only recently moved into Shelburne? Does this make any sense?

Make your opinion known to town manager Lee Krohn, the selectboard and planning commission. We request immediate interim zoning to pause this while it’s reviewed. Visit change.org, search “Protecting Shelburne Neighborhoods,” read more and consider signing the petition.

Town officials have the moral obligation and legal authority to do the right thing. Our voices must be heard.

Pete Serisky

Shelburne