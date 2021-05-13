To the Editor:

The Shelburne News article about the Shelburne Shipyard designation as an historic site deserves clarification on a couple of points. There are several types of historic district designations and the terminology can be very confusing.

1. The April 22 meeting of the State Advisory Council reviewed the resurveyed property that we all know as the Shelburne Shipyard. The Council maintained that the Shipyard property should remain on the State Register of Historic Sites. This is an important designation, especially when a property is redeveloped and needs Act 250 approval. Special consideration of the historic significance of the property can protect the resource from inappropriate redevelopment.

2. There was a suggestion to study the Shelburne Shipyard and adjacent properties (formerly part of the Shipyard), and underwater archaeological assets, for a potential National Register Historic District. This would be a useful designation in the Act 250 process and would be beneficial to an owner who plans to renovate the building(s). If an owner of an income-producing property rehabilitates a building to the standards set out by the Secretary of the Interior for Historic Preservation, that owner can qualify for a Federal Historic Preservation tax credit. For example, the owner of the Shelburne Inn in the Village took advantage of the tax credits to renovate that building.

3. There are no plans to create a local design review district at the shipyard.

I hope this explanation clears up any confusion you might have about historic district designations.

Dorothea Penar

Shelburne Historical Society President