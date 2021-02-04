To the Editor:
I am happy to announce that I will be running for the two-year Shelburne selectboard seat to be vacated by Jaime Heins.
I have been a resident of Shelburne since 1986 and have been employed at the University of Vermont since 2002 working in facilities, presently in the position of executive director of facilities management.
In my role at UVM, I oversee deferred maintenance projects, budgeting, cost control, infrastructure planning, permitting, and construction management. My educational background consists of a master’s degree in public administration and an undergraduate degree in civil engineering.
I am married to Dave Hillman and proudly raised two daughters right here in Shelburne. Both girls attended Shelburne Community School, Champlain Valley Union High School, and the University of Vermont. I was a school and community volunteer for many years while our daughters were in grade school and high school.
I am looking forward to serving on the selectboard and using my background and experience to assist with the decisions coming to the board in the coming year. I can be reached at lucehillman@gmail.com.
I would appreciate your vote on March 2.
Luce Hillman
Shelburne
