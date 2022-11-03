To the Editor:
Shelburne’s first annual heritage potluck took place Oct. 23 and was a rousing success. There was a delicious array of dishes reflecting heritages of town members, including tofu with tomatoes, scallions and rice; challah bread; Trinidadian pelau chicken; Irish stew and colcannon; Welsh/Vermont cakes; baked beans; pork pies; Romanian pickled watermelon rind; baked beans with macaroni and cheese; Shelburne Farm cheese; Shelburne Orchards apple and cider; and meat pie. Topo-Chico mineral water refreshed participants.
The Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee and Shelburne Parks and Recreation Department are grateful to all those who attended and helped.
Remember to join us next year.
Patricia Fontaine
Shelburne
