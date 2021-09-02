To the Editor:
The Shelburne Veterans’ Monument was dedicated in September 2015. Since that time, we, the members of the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument Committee, have been very observant when people are present at the monument to make sure food and drink are not taken into the monument area.
We have been very successful in our efforts to keep the monument clean and beautiful. However, over the last three weeks, whether at the Shelburne Farmers’ Market or at other times, food has been taken into the monument with the result that two of the star points have been stained by food products.
We are not blaming anyone. Currently, the stain has not been completely removed.
Members of the committee are asking for help from the good citizens of Shelburne. Remember, this monument not only represents the veterans of Shelburne, it also represents the town of Shelburne.
As such, we ask that as residents of Shelburne to help us keep our monument clean. Remind people who have food or drink at the monument in a very polite manner the reason why we don’t want food and drink there.
Thank you in advance for your help in keeping the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument in pristine condition. We need to remember what the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument represents.
Bud Ockert
Chairman, Shelburne Veterans’ Monument Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.