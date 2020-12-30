To the Editor:
My name is Lilly Palmer, and I’m a seventh-grader at Shelburne Community School and I would like to talk to you about a cause that I feel strongly about and that others should be aware of.
There are 690 million people hungry across the world every day and I’m not just talking about the people that you may see sadly asking for money on the side of the road. I’m talking about some of your teachers, classmates, and community members. There are so many people every day who are hungrier than you even realize. I want to change that. Nobody should have to pretend to be OK when they are really starving. Giving people the chance to start a healthier lifestyle with more food can change the way they live and work.
This cause is important to me because lots of people have biases about people who say they are hungry, claiming they should “get a job” but most people around the world who are hungry do have a job and they work hard at it. These people just don’t make enough money to help their whole family, and especially if they have children, it’s even harder to provide food, water, clothes, and more.
According to the UN World Food Program in addition to hunger, food insecurity usually means low nutrition, malnutrition and bad eating habits. This causes poor health and impacts education and employment. There have been different goals and plans to end hunger. Goal 2 of the United Nation Sustainable Development goals (SDGs) is zero hunger. They had a plan to end hunger by 2030 but hunger levels started slowly increasing by 2015 showing them the world is not on track to end hunger by 2030. By ending hunger that would make a huge impact on the world but it would take time and people to help.
COVID-19 has made an impact on hunger all over the world this year. The SDGs say that the Coronavirus could double the number of people who are hungry in the world today. Because of COVID-19 people have lost their jobs all across the world causing low income and for some, no food. This causes the world to be even further away from becoming hunger-free, from becoming a better world.
This cause is important and everyone can help change it. We have to walk before we run, starting with Vermont then expanding across the U.S then to the world. This can change so many people’s lives so much, we just need you to help.
Lilly Palmer
