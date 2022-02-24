To the Editor:
Every day I go to work in the Shelburne Community Middle School, a space that was sorely in need of renovation a few years ago but is now a state-of-the-art, safe and welcoming learning space. The renovated school — along with the library, heating and air-conditioning systems and new roof — are a point of pride for our town.
These improvements make cutting-edge and flexible learning strategies possible. They save money and protect the environment through efficiency improvements, and they preserve our property values and high quality of life by demonstrating that our town places a premium value on our children’s education.
However, it was not an easy journey to get here. Many will recall the contentious discussions about the renovation and the significant price tag. In early 2015, an initial bond was defeated by voters, leaving the project in jeopardy. If it were not for the extraordinary efforts of some particularly dedicated shepherds to keep the project alive, it might never have been realized.
Elected to the Shelburne School Board the very same day the bond referendum was defeated, Matt Wormser was one of those committed people who brought this project to life. Over the next year, he worked tirelessly to listen to voter concerns about the project, met with school administrators and project planners to develop a budget that would balance the burden on taxpayers with the most critical needs of the project and met repeatedly with townspeople to explain the updated plan.
At the end of the year, the re-tooled referendum was approved by more than a two-to-one margin.
Our town is facing many complicated, expensive and potentially contentious issues today: stormwater mitigation, the right balance of development and land preservation, personnel retention, pandemic mandate timelines and some significant capital projects. Wormser will approach these issues with the same exceptional listening skills, business acumen, commitment to civility and nimble intelligence that he brought to the school board and to the many other civic and volunteer positions he has held over the years.
If anyone would like to meet Wormser and get a sense of his even-keeled nature, his thoughtful and informed approach to the issues and his deep commitment to preserving our high quality of life in Shelburne I encourage you to watch the recording of the Feb. 15 candidates’ forum.
Please join me in supporting Matt Wormer for Shelburne Selectboard.
Peg Rosenau
Shelburne
