To the Editor:
A small group of moms from Shelburne Community School are organizing a virtual silent auction to support our local Heath family. Since kindergarten in 2019, Andy Heath has battled both leukemia and a rare bone marrow disease, resulting in numerous procedures and lengthy hospital stays. Thankfully his leukemia is currently in remission and he recently received a bone marrow transplant! However, his vulnerable immune system and continued care and medical treatments hindered the family’s ability to work while being in quarantine.
The virtual silent auction includes a variety of local items, including a maple syrup and candy basket, gift cards to local restaurants / stores / hotels, yoga/pilates sessions, handmade quilts, framed prints, a 4-pack to Jay Peak water resort, a round of golf at Vermont National, Darn Tough socks, and much more! If people are interested in donating any items they can contact heath.fundraiser@gmail.com
The online auction will run from April 23 to May 1. We are notifying the public so they can subscribe to the Facebook event page (Heath Family Silent Auction) or check out the auction site (32auctions.com/andy2021)!
Kira Guidice
Angela Metropoulos
Laura Wolfsen
Shelburne
