Many thanks and sincere appreciation to whomever embellished the temporary fence surrounding Harbor Place with numerous small and bright pieces of artwork.
Because of your efforts, the fence that I once perceived as sending a message of despair and darkness, now sends a message of hope and brightness. Art is so important in uncertain times such as these!!!
Public displays of artwork, such as the uplifting one on the fence at Harbor Place, bring to mind John Lennon’s words, “And We’ll All Shine On”.
Thanks again to the artist(s),
Bob Furrer
Shelburne