To the Editor:
First of all, thank you for keeping the citizens of Shelburne informed about current issues, policies, and events in our town.
Last week’s article, “The man behind the ham,” is a case in point. Unfortunately, there was both misinformation and misrepresentation, which we intend to address.
I (Luke) was quoted in the article, but my sentiments were not accurately depicted. I and my wife have never felt anything close to a sense of relief since first hearing of the proposed construction of the two towers. The applicant was not forthcoming to his neighbors about his intentions. I and my wife have spent countless hours reading about ham-radio towers, town ordinances, and the potentially detrimental effects of radio-frequency exposure on our two young children.
To clarify, our hilltop view would not be obstructed by the towers, regardless of their height. Sadly, the same cannot be said of our neighbors. There are eight nearby properties and others behind the proposed towers’ site many of whom would have mountain views compromised. But, the basic question remains, in a state with so much wide-open space, why would one deliberately choose to disrupt so many of one’s neighbors?
The applicant states that a single, temporary antenna “greatly limits his ability to communicate with other radio operators, especially those a great distance away.” However, he fails to mention other viable alternatives: repeater towers (his small tower communicates with a repeater which sends his messages over longer distances); ham-radio website services (the ability to remote control messages to a taller tower); and the possibility of deploying a collapsible tower. There are many available options that do not entail the placement of two towers obstructing my neighbors’ view of the Green Mountains.
The applicant also cites an instance of public service: helping out during a Maine ice storm. However, his assistance was facilitated by the use of a mobile ham-radio kit (that fit into the back of his vehicle). While we are sure that his hobby is an interesting and occasionally useful pastime, this alone in no way justifies the construction of two obtrusive ham-radio towers. What type of precedent would this set for Shelburne?
Luke and Jennie Hoenigsberg
Shelburne
