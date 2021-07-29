To the Editor:
I suppose one day I’ll be used to it. After all, I spent the first half of my life in Phoenix, a city whose growth is, well, metastatic.
But not today.
Yesterday, while doing morning dishes, I looked out the window into my backyard to see a flock of turkeys — three adults who stood sentry while their brood of 15 hungry chicks scavenged under the bird feeder. They appeared from what my husband and I affectionately call “the back 40,” the land behind our house on Hedgerow Drive.
Since we moved here 23 years ago, that land behind Almartin Volvo and the Day’s Inn was first a mowed field alight with thousands of fireflies in the summer, then a couple of years later, allowed to grow into a thicket of scrub maple and long-needle pines — perfect habitat for those turkeys, as well as opossums, raccoons, rabbits and even an occasional bobcat.
But not today.
This morning I looked up from the dishes to see the bright yellow earth movers through the remaining trees at the back of our property line, a mere 100 or so yards from our yard. As I write this, huge backhoes growl and crunch and demolish that habitat, breaking ground for a new self-storage facility.
A place for extra stuff. The third such facility within a couple of miles.
Today, seeing the jaws of those big machines eat through that field, I cried. Listening to their loud chewing of land I don’t own, land that other, smaller inhabitants call home, I can’t do a damn thing but mourn.
Tomorrow, maybe I’ll take comfort in rereading Abbey’s “The Monkey Wrench Gang.”
A girl can dream.
Kelly Jane Thomas
Shelburne
