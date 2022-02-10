To the Editor:
I want to thank Vermont House and Senate members who voted to pass S.30. Our state needs to ensure that our current gun laws are very clear and fully enforceable in order to protect victims of domestic violence and other vulnerable Vermonters.
I am urging Gov. Phil Scott to sign this bill into law. I deeply care about protecting all Vermonters. S.30 will strengthen Vermont’s current gun laws by closing the Charleston loophole, a dangerous gap in current law that allows firearms sales to occur without a completed background check.
In the past two years, 28 firearms have been sold to Vermonters who failed background checks but were able to obtain them through the loophole. It’s common sense to require a background check to be fully completed before the sale of a firearm.
Additionally, S.30 would strengthen Vermont’s extreme risk protection law, prohibit guns from being inside hospitals and reinforce laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and others with dangerous histories. S.30 is a crucial step in making sure current Vermont gun laws are clear and enforced.
Jen Hicks
Shelburne
Jen Hicks is a member of Moms Demand Action Vermont.
