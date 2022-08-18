To the Editor:
The quality of Shelburne’s future will be determined by how the community, and the town’s government, respond to two significant events occurring right now:
• Rapid growth and development, the most obvious examples of which include Kwiniaska, Webster Road, Harbor Place and the proposed Brandon-Crombach project, with increasing pressure for more of the same.
• Rewriting of Shelburne’s complete zoning regulations, now under discussion. The need for a complete review and rewrite is painfully apparent to Shelburne’s governmental leadership. Such a task will confront Shelburne with the need to examine its values and priorities and make challenging choices.
One of the key questions likely to emerge in the face of relentless growth pressure is whether we will be able to retain Shelburne’s rural character and protect its natural resources? The comprehensive town plan, Shelburne’s official statement of intent regarding land use and development, spells out both the threats and an approach that ensures that we maintain what is important to us all.
“Land use policies and regulations must be strengthened to minimize the overall impact of the built environment and to sustain the greenspace essential for preserving the future environmental and economic health of Shelburne and the quality of life residents enjoy,” it reads.
We are announcing the formation of a new citizen’s group, The Shelburne Alliance for the Environment (SAFE). While we recognize the inevitability of well-managed growth — hopefully — and especially support the need for affordable housing, we want to make sure that community priorities regarding the environment are at the center of any town government decisions about the future.
Just two weeks after roll-out, Shelburne Alliance for the Environment has a contact list of about 60 interested residents, and active working groups focused on land use and government, climate action and natural environment protection. We will work to engage and educate Shelburne residents and participate in community decision-making on these key issues to foster a livable community and resilient economy that safeguards Shelburne’s natural character. We invite you to contact us and join us in this effort.
Our steering committee includes Piper Abbott, Rowland Davis, Donna Fialkoff, Susan Hull Grasso, Judy Raven, Don Rendall, Rosemary Sadler, Jim White and Persis Worrall.
Learn more about the group’s specific goals, sign up to receive updates and learn how you can help at safe-shelburne.com, or email us at shelburnesafe@groups.io
Jim White
Shelburne
