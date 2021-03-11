To the Editor:
A heartfelt thank you community members and voters, for continued support of the Champlain Valley School District’s students and schools. The CVSD fiscal year 2022 budget passed overwhelmingly.
In this year, a year that has tested the creativity, patience, and tenacity of each and every one of us, the community came together in support of public education.
As the CVSD board moves out of the planning and development phase of the budget cycle and into the implementation, rest assured the administration and the board are committed to increasing in-person learning.
While the voting process for this year is complete, I welcome you to continue to engage with us each month at the CVSD monthly board meeting. Meeting details, ZOOM log-in, and agendas can be found: www.cvsdvt.org/Page/604 or reach out to me: kbowen@cvsdvt.org.
Wishing you and your families continued good health and happy spring.
Kelly A. Bowen
Finance committee chair
