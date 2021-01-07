To the Editor:
I’ve just finished looking at the new edition and reading “Shelburne Farms in Numbers.” Maybe they just couldn’t come up with the numbers, but clearly they performed an immensely important function this past year as a place for the local community (and many beyond I’m sure) to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors. Although I have been a fan of Shelburne Farms and their programs for many years, never has it meant so much to me as the past year. Thank you, Shelburne Farms!
Abigail Miller
Shelburne
