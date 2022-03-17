To the Editor:
A heartfelt word of thanks to everyone who has reached out to say congratulations on my being chosen for this year’s Colleen Haag Community Service Award, and to the folks who nominated and chose me.
I would also like to take this opportunity to make a correction to the record of accomplishments that was attributed to me during the award presentation: While I did lead the evolution of the Shelburne News from its early mimeographed newsletter format to its printed tabloid newspaper, it is very important to recognize that Phyllis Deming founded the Shelburne News and had already been writing, editing and producing it as a mimeographed publication and distributing it to the town of Shelburne for 15 years.
I followed in her footsteps.
Rosalyn Graham
Shelburne
