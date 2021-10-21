To the Editor:
I want to take this opportunity to thank all the people who attended my retirement celebration on Sept. 28, 2021.
I was overwhelmed by the large attendance and the many folks that have supported me over the last several years. I am proud of this town and all the kind residents that live in this great community.
I will certainly miss working in the cemetery and the responsibilities I had with the community gardens, but I’m looking forward to some rest and relaxation.
Thanks to you all for the kind words, gifts and outpouring of cards. I certainly appreciated it all and will miss you. I will return in the spring and will see you all then.
Ernie Goodrich
Shelburne
