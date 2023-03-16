To the Editor:
My daughter opened the paper in anticipation today that she’d see an article about the Champlain Valley Union girls’ basketball team’s championship game from March 3.
When she saw no mention and just a picture and headline of the boys run to the finals, she closed it and said, “typical. Everyone only really cares about the boys’ teams.”
This has always been noticed in our house that the gym is filled with fans for the boys’ games, but some girls’ games will barely have the student section filled. Seeing the lack of mention in the paper was disheartening and hopefully an oversight.
I would hope that the next edition would highlight the girls’ win and, hopefully after tonight, the boys’ win, as well!
Marie Ayer
Hinesburg
