Did you know the LaPlatte River has fair to poor water quality (high phosphorus levels), and its lower reaches are impaired by E. coli bacteria? Historic channel straightening, building berms and construction near riverbanks contributed to poor water quality by causing higher stream velocities leading to down-cutting (stream’s channel getting deeper).
Subsequent stream bank erosion further adds sediment to the stream. Deepening channels exacerbate a stream’s ability to access its floodplain, so it can’t naturally deposit sediment versus carrying it downstream.
Our Champlain Valley clay soils limit infiltration and increase runoff. Past agricultural practices added phosphorus (fertilizer) to the soil. Phosphorus never “disappears” out of the water or ground. It can be taken up by plants, but eventually returns to the soil or water, and can bind to soil. Flooding and erosion transports phosphorus bound to sediment downstream, depositing it in Lake Champlain. These excess nutrients contribute to toxic cyanobacteria blooms and fish die-offs.
Vermont Ecosystem Restoration Program-funded studies (2007-2008) showed Beecher Hill Brook, a LaPlatte River tributary in Hinesburg, as incised and disconnected from its historic floodplain. Contributing factors include berming, buildings near its banks, subsequent down-cutting, and bank erosion. Additional ERP-funded studies within the Beecher Hill Brook watershed by the Lewis Creek Association identified floodplain restoration opportunities near the Hinesburg Town Garage. A 2018 ERP grant funded a floodplain restoration design; the Town of Hinesburg passed a bond vote for redevelopment of the site, and Town Garage buildings adjacent to the brook were removed. A 2019 ERP grant allowed this floodplain restoration to be completed!
The Association worked with the town of Hinesburg, Milone and MacBroom engineers, and Dale E. Percy contractors to excavate fill, install heavy stones and channel bed raising features (rocks and logs), and plant more than 400 trees in spring 2020. The improved connection between the channel and floodplain provides an area for water to slow, sediment to be deposited, and nutrient uptake by vegetation. Fill removal decreases the likelihood of future down-cutting and erosion.
This floodplain restoration project is part of our Ahead of the Storm program, which showcases a suite of optimal conservation practices that mitigate stormwater flows, and help communities become more flood resilient in the face of climate change. For more information on Ahead of the Storm, visit www.lewiscreek.org/ahead-of-the-storm. We look forward to seeing this site grow into a beautiful forested floodplain, thereby helping protect downstream water quality in Lake Champlain!
Kate Kelly
Lewis Creek Association Program Manager