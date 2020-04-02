In 2011, I started writing about Charlotte and Hinesburg residents for a weekly feature entitled Notable Neighbor in the Citizen. Four years later, I was happy to add Shelburne residents when the Shelburne News began to run the feature, as well. It has been my good fortune to spend these years getting to know some truly remarkable people in all three communities and I treasure the connections I have made. It has been amazing to discover how many fascinating people live in these three towns and I have learned an enormous amount from all of you.
The Citizen and the Shelburne News have decided to not to continue this feature so this will be my last Notable Neighbor. I have written 392 profiles and I’m confident there are at least another 392 people in Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg who would be fascinating to interview.
I want to thank those who agreed to talk to me over the years and those who recommended friends and neighbors for the column. It has truly been a privilege to be able to chat with so many interesting people from all walks of life and it has been an honor to serve your communities.
Phyl Newbeck
Jericho