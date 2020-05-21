The Shelburne Food Shelf Board of Directors would like to thank the many Shelburne residents who have been so generous in donating to the Food Shelf. The outpouring of financial support has been tremendous.
We also want to acknowledge and thank the businesses which have donated items that have been passed on to local residents: Vermont Teddy Bear Company, Cucina Antica, Shelburne Farms, Empire Janitorial, Archie’s and Village Wine and Coffee.
Our thanks to the Town of Shelburne which has allowed us to expand our space to facilitate the delivery of groceries. And a special thanks to the volunteers making the deliveries.
The extraordinary community support has allowed the Food Shelf to help those who are food insecure or with other needs exacerbated by the pandemic.
One Food Shelf regular expressed her gratitude as, “This town and the residents are amazing.” The Food Shelf is in complete agreement.
Susan Stock
Board Chair, Shelburne Food Shelf