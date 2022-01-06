To the Editor:
The Shelburne Police Department situation is concerning.
But nowhere in your coverage, unless I missed an issue, did I see any mention of the town manager having conducted timely exit interviews with every single departing officer and dispatcher.
If so, this is a serious management issue.
I have talked to a very good friend of many years who is a retired police chief and he is the one who told me that timely exit interviews should be standard practice. Had it been done from day one, it would have given the selectboard a clear picture of what the problems are.
Police chief Aaron Noble’s letter to the editor mentions what he sees as reasons for the loss of so many officers. Timely exit interviews would establish the validity of his words.
One troubling picture I get from the newspaper’s coverage is the chief’s refusal to do any patrolling. This is important for the chief to get a feel of the community, a feel you cannot get sitting at a desk doing administrative work. My friend, the retired police chief, made that a necessary part of his duties and, as a result, he had a full sense of the heart of the community.
This is the type of chief we need.
We need the town manager and the selectboard to clear this matter as swiftly as possible. It has dragged on much too long.
Henri de Marne
Shelburne
