When you felt the warm summer sun
On your tired, aching back.
Or when the rain fell from the sky
To put your schedule off track.
Those were warm smiles shining down
And the rain was happy tears,
From all the names engraved in stone
That you’ve maintained all these years.
Seen from the windows from heaven
And from those that visit here,
Your dedication obvious,
Your accomplishments quite clear.
Please accept Shelburne’s heartfelt thanks.
You deserve this time to rest.
We appreciate your service,
And wish you the very best.
— Rick Bessette, Shelburne’s first poet laureate
