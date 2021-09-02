To the Editor:
I am writing to express support for Shelburne’s equity and diversity committee. For many of us, living in Shelburne means being part of a warm, generous and inclusive community.
However, we should be mindful that it is an overwhelmingly white community — more than 95 percent white, in fact — and the experience of living in this community is likely experienced differently for residents who are non-white.
Given this, I’m very grateful that people have offered to volunteer their time to ensure that the perspectives and experiences of people of color are not only included, but, in fact, welcomed. I am glad we are working to improve Shelburne’s diversity, equity and inclusion and this committee is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.
Dana Valentine
Shelburne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.