To the Editor:
I read the green insert from the newly authorized diversity and equity committee and found the vision statement to be false, divisive and negative. In fact, it is not a vision statement at all.
The Town of Shelburne is its people, people like you and me. I for one do not “recognize that historic and ongoing structures and systems in our nation, state and community maintain and continue forms of injustice and oppression.”
This is the universal language of class warfare and negativism that classic Marxists use. It is divisive because ordinary Americans do not think like that. The majority find this town and state and country a tolerant and compassionate society, trying demonstrably to welcome new Americans and improve on our founding principle that all men are created equal.
I would be happy to volunteer for the committee with my diversity of view.
Ann L. Hogan
Shelburne
