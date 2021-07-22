To the Editor:
As the newest committee in town, the Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee invites you to get to know about us and what we do as we welcome two to three additional members to bring new and diverse voices and experiences on board.
An invitation will be coming soon about how to join us.
The committee is holding an informational open house at the Pierson Library Community Room Thursday, July 29, 7-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and child care provided.
The Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee has been meeting regularly since the issue of inequity was raised at a selectboard meeting on Feb. 9. Two weeks later, the board formed the equity and diversity task force with the following remit: “To recommend to the selectboard actions to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in all activities of town government and assist in mobilizing community and external resources for the same.”
On May 11, the board approved our overview of the work ahead, and formally made the task force a committee.
Here is our vision statement: “The town of Shelburne recognizes that historical and ongoing structures and systems in our nation, state and community maintain and continue forms of injustice and oppression. The town of Shelburne is actively committed to ensuring and sustaining equity, anti-racism, anti-bias and belonging for all people in our community.”
Consider joining us to help make this vision a reality. It is vital that all voices in Shelburne from every part of our community feel heard and able to participate. So, if anything about the process presents a barrier, please let us know.
Anyone is welcome to attend our meetings, currently held on the first and third Fridays of the month, 4 p.m., Shelburne town offices, and on Zoom. If you have any questions, contact our clerk at shelburneeandd@gmail.com.
Cate Cross, Josh Flore, Patricia Fontaine, Sue Furry-Irish, Jennie Hoenigsberg, Erika Lea & Marcela Pino
Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.