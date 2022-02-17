To the Editor:
I am very pleased to support my longtime friend and neighbor Matt Wormser in his bid for a seat on the Shelburne Selectboard. I have known him for 20 years as we (and our spouses) parented our kids through the ups and downs of Shelburne Nursery School, Shelburne Community School and Champlain Valley Union.
Many things stand out for me about Wormser, but what rises to the top is his willingness to take a leadership role in gathering people together to connect, to support good causes and to pitch in for the good of the local community.
Whether it be organizing beach night potlucks in the summer, come-one come-all soccer games in the fall or pick-up hockey games on the rink he maintains in the winter, there is always an email in my inbox from him with an invitation to connect with friends and neighbors.
At a time when mental health issues and isolation are challenging adults and kids alike due to the pandemic, these connections are more important than ever. His leadership extends to inviting neighbors to donate to the new Shelburne beach house, advocating for school board annual budgets and rallying support for the elementary school renovation of a few years ago.
Matt Wormser is a grassroots community organizer and problem solver and someone who can be counted on to step up and lean in for the good of our community.
Maria McClellan
Shelburne
